Category:Quoth the Raven

Source "#" Title Subtitle Author Summary

QtR01 1 Stakes and Sunlight The Secret Life of Vampires ? Rules suggestions for adding more vulnerabilities to vampires, to make encounters more fun and more Gothic in flavor.

QtR01 2 Tactics and Techniques I Feats for Vampire Hunters ? An assortment of feats to enhance a player’s ability to fight vampires; Shot Through The Heart allows a vampire to be staked with a crossbow shot, Suspicious enhances the character’s ability to sense when others have been charmed, Unblinking Gaze grants immunity to mind influencing gaze attacks, and Vapor Trail allows the character to follow creatures in mist form.

QtR01 3 Character Development I A Man with Nothing to Lose ? Instructions on how to build and play a character who... well, what do you think from the title?

QtR01 4 Perilous Pursuits I Hellstalker Jason True A prestige class specialized in tracking and killing fiends.

QtR01 5 Tools of the Trade Weapons of the Hellstalkers Jason True Unique weapons developed and used by the Hellstalkers.

QtR01 6 Growls in the Night I Beasts from the Bog Bobby Storey, ? A collection of three monsters found in bogs throughout the Lands of Mists: Bog Wraith - The ghost of someone who drowned in the bog, Prince of Frogs - A malevolent shapechanging from who uses its guise of a handsome man to seduce beautiful women, whom it lures to the swamp to transform into frogs to enslave as its "brides", Snake Lilies - an aquatic aberration that disguises itself as a mess of lilypads and snakes.

QtR01 7 Arkandale (Article) Where Man is the Beast ? A new Ravenloft domain, built around the idea of “what if Nathan Timothy unwittingly took back the role of Darklord from his son Alfred, resulting in Verbrek being transformed into a new iteration of the original Arkandale?”

QtR01 8 Celtic Banshee (Article) A Pitiful variant of the Groaning Spirit Eddy Brennan (The lost Hedgewitch) A D20 templatic version of the Advanced Dungeons & Dragons monster from the Undead Sea Scrolls 2001.

QtR01 9 Dread Nymph Corrupting Beauty Godbrain A foul Ravenloftian version of the normal D&D nymph.

QtR01 10 Tome of the Guardians I Evil Artifacts of Ravenloft ? An article on a corrupt magical item, the Grim Familiar, a magical ring that grants familiar-like powers but drives its wearer to become an evil wizard.

QtR01 11 Fear and Loathing in Lamordia Drugs and Addiction in Ravenloft ? Drug use rules and a guide to natural, synthetic and magical drugs of the Core.

QtR01 12 From the Lab I Active Ladies Attire ? Items designed to allow female adventurers to arm and defend themselves despite the leery attitudes of “higher culture”, such as the Fake Pearls (false ornaments that dissolve into poison or drugs in fluid), Fan Blade (lady’s fan that doubles as a slashing weapon), Iron Parasol (umbrella that doubles as a shield and concealed dagger) and Silent Sting (silenced derringer).

QtR01 14 Tainted Love A Ravenloft Adventure for 2-4 Characters of level 1-4 Dmitri Zorin and Shane Glodoski A mini-adventure in which the parties must lay a ghost to rest by rescuing her child from the unscrupulous bounty hunter who kidnapped him and murdered her.

QtR01 15 Children of the Night I Kestrel ? Details on a villainous NPC, the sole survivor of a hag covey, now alone after her mother and grandmother were killed.

QtR01 16 Shuraz’tun Kir Mansion of the Ghoul Queen Shane Glodoski An Island of Terror in the form of a necropolis in Pharazia, haunted by a cursed priestess turned vicious ghoul queen.

QtR01 17 An Unwelcome Respite The road is the only dangerous place to Sleep Shane Glodoski A mini-adventure in which the party stumbles across an inn secretly run by a Red Widow.

QtR01 18 Heinrich’s Curiosities I Arcane Items for the Modern Gentleman ? An assortment of magical items designed to resemble items carried by high society gentlemen; the Cane of Youth (which negates physical infirmities), Hypnotic Watch (can be used to hypnotise others), Spectacles of Anonymity (makes the wearer impossible to recognize) and Whipping Boy (magical statue that absorbs curses directed at its master).

QtR01 19 Whispers in the Darkness I Magic and Madness ? An assortment of Enchantment spells aimed at inducing madness in the victims.

QtR01 20 Extraordinary Expertise I Vincintiari’s Instruments Scott C. Bourgeois Details on masterwork musical instruments created by the master craftsman Nicholai Vincintiari, as well as several unique instruments that have picked up magical effects.

QtR01 21 Sword, Fist and Mist Prestige Classes of Sword and Fist in the Dread Realms Mark "Mortavius" Graydon Discusses altering the material from Sword and Fist for use in Ravenloft campaigns.

QtR01 22 Those Who Delve the Dark Character classes for Masque and the Red Death ? Homebrewed D20 classes for playing Masque of the Red Death, in the form of the Adept, Aristocrat, Criminal, Expert, Mystic, Qabalist and Soldier.

QtR01 23 Denizens of Gothic Earth If looks could kill…. Dmitri Zorin The Viy, a horrific giant native to the Gothic Earth, which can kill with its gaze.

QtR02 1 The Rat Original Fan Fiction Sean “The_God_Brain” Poindexter A short fiction piece in which a rat watches as a child murderer is found out and nailed to a tree, then goes to bring a swarm to feast on his flesh.

QtR02 2 The Shining Bay Evil Walks Foggy Streets Stephen “ScS” Sutton A fanmade cluster amalgamating Nosos, Paridon and Timor into a whole.

QtR02 4 From the Lab II Diseases of Malus Sceleris Stephen “ScS” Sutton Diseases of Malus Sclerius: Mechanical stats for two Nososan diseases favored by the darklord; the intelligence draining Dum-Dum Fever and the incurable-save-by-magic Elevens

QtR02 5 Extraordinary Expertise II Masterwork Firearms Stephen “ScS” Sutton Masterwork Firearms: Advanced rules for new kinds of firearms, and fluff explaining how these post-blackpowder quality weapons have been developed in the core.

QtR02 7 Children of the Night II The Invisible Man David Gibson aka the Jester A malicious man condemned to live half the day as an invisible phantom courtesy of an alchemical experiment.

QtR02 8 The March of Progress Cultural levels in Ravenloft Stephen “ScS” Sutton An in-depth examination of Cultural Levels and discussion of which domains in Ravenloft fit the various levels.

QtR02 9 Character Development II Thrill Seeker Stephen “ScS” Sutton Instructions on how to build and play a character to follow the archetype listed in the title.

QtR02 10 Dr. Rudolph van Richten (Article) A Hero through the Ages David Gibson aka Jester Statistics for van Richten at three points of his career; the Amateur, the Expert and the Legend.

QtR02 11 Heinrich’s Curiosities II Van Richten’s Lost Arsenal David Gibson aka Jester D20 stats for several magical items originally collected and/or used by van Richten himself. The Crimson Obsidian Ring protects against level and ability score drain. Platlock’s Legacy is a +1 saber that grants lowlight vision, can critical hit undead, and boosts resistance to ghoul paralytic touching. Vitae Seeker is a variant +1 Heartseeker Short Spear that is far more deadly against vampires. The Amulet of Anubis grants Invisibility to Undead and can Turn Undead 1/month (and reverses the effects if worn by an undead). The Pocket Watch of Jugend can manipulate time and give a bearer some relief from the effects of aging.

QtR02 14 Gregori Ambermist (Article) Bitter Fruit from the Seed of Evil Shane Glodoski A fallen ranger cursed into a hideous half-man half-plant monster.

QtR02 15 Okraina As Cold as a Witch’s Heart Dmitri Zorin A Russian-themed domain ruled by a female human witch, who spawned the domain when she murdered her stepdaughter to cover for her occultic secrets.

QtR02 16 Crossroads of Gothic Earth Mining the Demon Ore Stephen “ScS” Sutton Details on the mining town of Sudbury as it appears in Gothic Canada.

QtR02 17 Secrets and Sorcery I The Brotherhood of Alchamae Stephen “ScS” Sutton Details on an arrogantly elitist knowledge-obsessed Gothic Earth qabal headed by Thomas Edison.

QtR02 18 Knowledge is Power Science in Gothic Earth Stephen “ScS” Sutton Guidelines to adapting and using science in a more “gothic” flavor to one’s Masque of the Red Death games.

QtR02 19 Tactics and Techniques II Feats of Science Stephen “ScS” Sutton Assorted feats for scientist (regular and otherwise) themed Gothic Earth characters.

QtR02 20 Perilous Pursuits II Mad Scientist Stephen “ScS” Sutton A Masque of the Red Death prestige class, based on that iconic figure of horror sci-fi.

QtR03 1 The Price of Admission Joseph Zettelmaier aka Bela A fiction piece in which Professor Arcanus, the maledictive weregorilla from Children of the Night: Werebeasts, visits the Carnival of Isolde.

QtR03 2 The Freak Show New Performers in the Carnival Joseph Zettelmaier aka Bela Details on several new Carnival members; Black Jake, La Petite en Pointe, and the Runt.

QtR03 3 The Sideshow New Carnival Freaks Henry Eshleman aka Cole Deschain Details on several new Carnival members; Armitage Avalon, aka Mr. Frost, Elthryn Winter, aka The Wraith, and Miranda.

QtR03 5 Whispers in the Darkness II Smoke and Mirrors ? An array of spells with a carnival theme; Funhouse Mirror, Hall of Mirrors, Masquerade and Puff of Smoke.

QtR03 6 Character Development III The Entertainer ? Instructions on how to build and play a character to follow the archetype listed in the title.

QtR03 7 Perilous Pursuits III Carnival Performer Jason True A prestige class to depict an actual performer at Isolde’s Carnival.

QtR03 8 Heinrich’s Curiosities III The Astounding Artifacts of Professor Aracnus ? The Astounding Artifacts of Professor Arcanus: Three genuine magical items carried in Professor Arcanus’ menagerie; the Blood of Hambal Kamp (blood that forces a werebeast into human form), the Book of the Dead (magical tome that can cast detect undead, gentle repose, halt undead and speak with dead 1/day), and the Shrunken Head (a grisly totem that grants protection to the bearer’s mind).

QtR03 9 Corners of the Core III The Three-Penny Circus ? Details on a far darker and far less famous circus than the famous Carnival of Isolde.

QtR03 10 Tome of the Guardians III The Calliope ? Details on the cursed magical item that lies at the center of the Three-Penny Circus’ dark state.

QtR03 11 Twist and Shout New Twisting Effects Jason True An array of new Twisting effects to apply to those who stay in the Carnival overlong, written for D20 rules.

QtR03 12 Growls in the Night III Creeplings, Fidgets, and Crawlers David Gibson Details on the Twisted animals that flock in the shadows of the Carnival, traveling with it wherever it goes.

QtR03 13 Delirious Nocturne A Ravenloft Adventure Dmitri Zorin An adventure in which the party must confront a mad nobleman performing unspeakable experiments in hopes of discovering a cure for vampirism.

QtR03 14 Defenders of the Misty Faiths Adaptation of Defenders of the Faith Mark Graydon Discusses altering the material from Defenders of the Faith for use in Ravenloft campaigns.

QtR03 15 Children of the Night III Phantom Fighter ? Details on a benevolent NPC, the spectral-undead battling monk commonly nicknamed “The Phantom Fighter”.

QtR03 16 Secrets and Sorcery II P.R.I.M.E. ? Details on a malevolently ambitious British qabal determined to ensure that the British Empire claims total and perpetual domination of the Gothic Earth.

QtR03 17 Smoking Barrels New Rules For Firearms ? New rules for using firearms, both in Masque of the Red Death and in other D20 games aside.

QtR03 18 Tactics and Techniques III Firearm Feats ? New feats to enhance a wielder of firearms.

QtR03 19 Tools of War I Weapons in Gothic Earth ? An examination of the non-fantasy weapons one is likely to find when adventuring in the Gothic Earth.

QtR03 20 From the Lab III The Eraser ? Details on a primitive mad science device, a memory erasing camera.

QtR04 1 Soul Survivor Original Fan Fiction Conrad Clark aka Chaos Nomad A short fiction piece on which a woman recounts the death of her beloved and how she sought to wish him back.

QtR04 2 Absolution Original Fan Fiction Sean Poindexter aka The God Brain A short fiction piece in which a dying man finds the true price of his bigoted self-righteousness.

QtR04 3 Character Development IV Knight Lord ? Instructions on how to build and play a character to follow the archetype listed in the title.

QtR04 4 Tome of the Guardians IV The Sword from the Stone ? A magical item, inspired by King Arthur’s legendary sword, that brings well-intentioned doom to those poor souls who do battle against the darkness.

QtR04 5 Children of the Night IV Count Yvern the Scourge ? A death knight snatched by the Mists who searches in vain for a hero mighty enough to slay him and put an end to his cursed unlife.

QtR04 6 Love, Labour and Lynch Mobs Demihumans in Ravenloft ? An examination of how demihumans survive amongst the xenophobia and bigotry of the demiplane of dread.

QtR04 7 Growls in the Night IV Dread Wyrm ? A breed of dragon uniquely suited to use in Ravenloft games.

QtR04 8 Feudalism in the Dread Realms Medieval society in Ravenloft Dmitri Zorin An examination on the basic nature of feudalism and how it applies throughout the Core.

QtR04 9 Corners of the Core IV The Black Spire ? Details on a mysterious ruin to be found in Tepest.

QtR04 10 Perilous Pursuits IV The Accursed ? A prestige class in which a cursed individual learns to draw power from the dark magic placed upon them.

QtR04 11 Whispers in the Darkness III Magic of the Grave ? Three new spells relating to graves; the necromantic spells of Create Barrow Wight (spawns an undead guardian for a grave) and Curse of the Barrow (prepare multiple skeletons to guard a tomb against incursion) and the evocation spell of Veil of Fear (creates an area in which intruders are stricken by fear).

QtR04 12 Tactics and Techniques IV Blessings of Hala ? New Halan-themed blessings for the Hallowed Witch from Defenders of the Faith.

QtR04 13 Death Flies on Swift Wings Dread Vargouille and the Flying Skull Morten Olsen Details on the Dread Vargouille, the Flying Skull, and the Dread Skull, a magical item that can summon six flying skulls safely before producing a flock of a dread vargouille and six flying skulls that will try to kill the bearer.

QtR04 14 Castle Falkenstein A Ravenloft Adventure Dimitri Zorin and Chaos_Nomad An adventure inspired by Wolfenstein, where the party must rescue captives from a Falkovnian prison under the control of a malicious sorcerer.

QtR04 15 From the Lab IV Falkovnian Super Soldiers ? Details on three super soldier projects conducted by Falkovnia, and the templates to represent its members; Knights Kommando (basic superior soldiers), Sandmen (sleepless and tireless warriors), and Primal Soldiers (alchemically engineered werebeasts).

QtR04 16 Secrets and Sorcery III The Warden Foundation ? Details on a benevolent qabal dedicated to fighting the machinations of the Red Death.

QtR04 17 Tools of War II Ammunition in the War on Evil ? Specialist ammunition that makes firearms more deadly against supernatural monsters.

QtR05 1 The Reapers of Ashkazeer Original Fan Fiction Conrad Clark aka Chaos_Nomad A short fiction piece in which a now-wealthy man learns the true price of his wealth and success.

QtR05 2 Face Value Original Fan Fiction Jared Jenkins aka Hengishamme A short fiction piece in which an adventuring party comes to a grisly end in a mummy’s tomb.

QtR05 4 In the Ruins of Eternity Spiritual Beliefs of the Akiri ? In the Ruins of Eternity: An examination of the spiritual beliefs of the Hakiri people of the Amber Wastes.

QtR05 5 Shoals on the Sea of Sand Natural Hazards in the Amber Wastes ? An examination of the natural hazards, not including monsters, that one risks when travelling through the Amber Wastes.

QtR05 6 Wrath of the Ancients Curses from the Amber Waste ? Details on four curses unique to the Amber Wastes. The Bane of Sobek dooms a victim to thirst as water fouls whenever they try to drink it. Thoth's Judgment slowly turns its victim to stone. The Curse of Ulthar summons a malicious cat-spirit that harasses the target of its vengeance. Should the cat be slain, it returns again and again, increasingly hostile. Revenge of the Pharoahs summons an invisible guardian spirit that terrorizes and ultimately slays those who dared to steal from a royal tomb.

QtR05 7 Aljaugasaba City of Temptation ? A domain consisting of a city spiraling into decadence and corrupt hedonism, haunted by the darklord; a former vizier who used his psionic abilities to brutally enforce morality on his people to sate his own megalomania, only to be tricked into publicly murdering his sultan and thus condemn him to existence as an incorporeal undead who can now only possess foreigners.

QtR05 8 Character Development V The Archaeologist ? Instructions on how to build and play a character to follow the archetype listed in the title.

QtR05 9 Sephren’s Pyramid Grave of the Pharaoh Dmitri Zorin A mini-dungeon in the form of a pyramid found in Sebua, built for the mummy of a lesser pharoah.

QtR05 10 Fitful Slumber The Secret Life of the Ancient Dead ? Details on the existence of mummies.

QtR05 11 Corners of the Core V Deir el Medina ? An examination of a ruined city, once dominated by worshippers of Set and now home only to degenerate serpent folk.

QtR05 12 Children of the Night V Inanamen ? The lord of Deir el Medina, the mummy of a once-mighty High Priest of Set.

QtR05 13 Growls in the Night V The Serpent Folk of Deir el Medina ? Details and statistics for Set’s mutant half-snake half-man monsters.

QtR05 14 Tome of the Guardians V The Spear of Ahmoth Joseph Zettelmaier aka Bela An enchanted spear that once belonged to the faithful guard who discovered Tiyet's treachery, inadvertently causing her to make her decision to mummify herself. Steeped in his blood, it burns for vengeance against the heart-eater, and would be a powerful weapon to destroy her forever. However, it is so tied up in the need to slay her that it can never be taken from Tiyet's domain of Sebua until she has met her final death.

QtR05 15 The Cult of Khepri An Akiri Cult in the Core Joseph Zettelmaier aka Bela Details on a twisted Akiri cult that has found a new home in Matira Bay, following a corrupted and conquest-driven take on the faith of Khepri.

QtR05 16 Character Development VI Grave Robber ? Instructions on how to build and play a character to follow the archetype listed in the title.

QtR05 17 Secrets and Sorcery IV Order of the Cobra ? A qabal native to Gothic Egypt, determined to avenge the desecrations that their fallen land has suffered by overthrowing the Ottoman and British invaders and retrieving the artefacts plundered by greedy foreigners.

QtR05 18 Prince of the Nile The Mummy of Tutankamen ? The legendary pharaoh Tutankhamun as an actual undead mummy in Gothic Earth.

QtR05 19 The Rising Dark An Alternate Setting for Masque of the Red Death ? An alternate setting for Masque of the Red Death, taking place in the Roaring 20s (1924 and on) instead of in the 1890s of the core game.

QtR06 1 Six Days in the Land of Nightmares An Original Short Story David “The Jester” Gibson A short fiction piece in journal format, detailing an arrogant Lamordian scientist's expedition to the realm of the Abber Nomads.

QtR06 2 The Abber Nomads An Anthropological Study David “The Jester” Gibson A detailed examination of the lifestyle and culture of the Abber Nomads, written from the in-universe perspective of an anthropological study. It ends with game mechanics for Abber nomad characters and the Abber Shaman prestige class.

QtR06 3 Knowledge in the Nightmare Dream Quest of the Abber Nomads Stephen Sutton aka ScS A guide to the use of dream quests and guardian spirits by the Abber Nomads.

QtR06 4 Homeward Bound An Original Story Conrad Clark aka Chaos_Nomad A short fiction piece revolving around a man lost in nightmares.

QtR06 5 What Screams May Come Nightmares in Your Campaign Stephen Sutton aka ScS A gamesmastering article on how to effectively use nightmares in one's games.

QtR06 6 Perilous Pursuits V Dark Dreamer Jason True A prestige class that draws power from the foul spirits that create nightmares, and who occasionally loan their strength to agents in the waking world.

QtR06 7 La Confrérie des Rêveurs A Cabal of Dastardly Dreamers Jason True A secret society founded by Dark Dreamers.

QtR06 8 Miles to Go Before I Sleep An Original Short Story Joseph “Bela” Zettelmaier A short fiction piece detailing further events in the life of the captain of the Wayfarer, the ship that brought Dr. Gregorian Illhousen to the Nightmare Lands.

QtR06 9 Refuge of the Mad Hospices and Sanatoriums of the Core Dmitri Zorin A guide to the hospices and sanatoriums of the Core.

QtR06 10 The Hoffmann Hospital A Nightmarish Sinkhole of Evil Joseph (Bela) Zettelmaier Details on a particularly cursed Lamordian sanatorium, whose owner's stubborn denial of the supernatural blinds him to the Greater Fihyr growing stronger in the depths of the hospital.

QtR06 11 Walking after Midnight Sleepwalking in Ravenloft Stephen Sutton aka ScS An examination of how sleepwalking is viewed in the realms of mist and mechanical support for sleepwalkers.

QtR07 1 The Second Time Around An original Story Conrad “Chaos Nomad” Clark A short fiction piece in which adventurers interfere with the plans of a demon.

QtR07 2 The Shadow Fiend A Demon of Pure Darkness David “Jester” Gibson Details on a strange demon-like creature of living shadow, severed from the foul Gwydion and given independent life to craft the magical items known as the Regalia of Gwydion, which are also statted in this article.

QtR07 3 Letters of the Levkarest Temptress An Original Story Renee True A fiction piece covering the potential origins of the slain succubus known as the Levkarest Temptress.

QtR07 4 Needful Things Selling Your Soul and other Deals with the Devil Stephen Sutton aka ScS of the Fraternity Details on how to manage Faustian bargains and fiendish gambling games.

QtR07 5 [[The Gentleman Caller (Article)}The Gentleman Caller]] Evil Comes Calling David “Jester” Gibson Three alternative statistics for the legendary incubus that haunts Ravenloft, wrapped in between fluff in the form of an in-universe discussion.

QtR07 6 Demons of the Deep Part II of the Walking Nightmare Joseph “Bela” Zettelmaier A sequel to the fiction piece "Miles to Go Before I Sleep" from QTR #6.

QtR07 7 Grave, Mist, and Pyre Genasi of the Dread Realms Jason “Javier” True Ravenloftian Genasi (elemental planetouched) drawing from the demiplane's Dread Elementals of Grave, Mist, Pyre and Blood.

QtR07 8 Theari Protectors of the Innocent Andrew “alhoon” Pavlides Benevolent celestials created when an innocent child dies violently in the reality wrinkle of a Good outsider, who chooses to shed some of their life-force to empower the child's soul as a new angelic being.

QtR07 9 Heaven Sent A Hound-Faced Guardian Angel Jason “Javier” True A Hound Archon named Goliath who stumbled into Ravenloft by accident and now seeks to spread light in its darkness.

QtR07 10 Perilous Pursuits VI The Blessed Protector Jason “Javier” True A prestige class representing the heroic champions sponsored by Goliath.

QtR07 12 Heinrich’s Curiosities IV Four Fiendishly Foul Items Jason “Javier” True and Joseph “Bela” Zettelmaier A set of four magical items of fiendish origin; the soul-erasing Armor of the Hellfire Knight, the emotion-leeching dagger Assassin's Conscience, the flight and madness granting cloak known as the Shroud Drakonis, and the paranoia-induced spell-weaving mask called the Face of Apomps.

QtR07 13 Scottie’s Vengeance The Sorrowful Tale of the Erie Board of Trade Blake Alexander A fiction piece detailing the ruination of a ship called the Erie Board of Trade, and details of the vengeful sailor's ghost who destroyed it, yet still hungers for revenge.

QtR07 14 The Grande Elizabeth Hotel Haunted Hideaway of the American Aristocracy Stephen Sutton aka ScS of the Fraternity A hotel built for Gothic American aristocracy, yet which is haunted by unspeakable evils.

QtR08 1 Skin An Original Story Joseph “Bela” Zettelmaier A fiction piece in which the Weathermay-Foxgrove Twins go hunting aberrations with a H.P. Lovecraft expy, unwittingly brushing upon the existence of a secret society dedicated to slaying aberrations.

QtR08 3 Malwid’s Guide to all things Aberrant An Encyclopaedia of the Aberrant Coan “Coan” J. Harvey An encylopediac outline of the races of aberrations that might potentially be encountered in the demiplane of dread, written as an in-universe document.

QtR08 4 Perilous Pursuits VII Shay-Lot Cultist Joseph “Bela” Zettelmaier A Lovecraftian prestige class involving obedience to the dread powers that rule the Rl'yeh-expy of Shay-Lot.

QtR08 5 The Human Ooze Puddle or Predator? Tadelin Darkblade A uniquely foul monstrosity, a mad wizard whose obsession with oozes resulted in him devolving into a twistedly intelligent ooze.

QtR08 6 The Hunted Original Fan Fiction David "The Jester" Gibson A fiction piece in which a hunter of intellect devourers finds himself outsmarted by his prey.

QtR08 7 Dread Devourers Intellect Devourers in the Land of Mists David "The Jester" Gibson An examination of intellect devourers, reworked to better fit the Ravenloft setting.

QtR08 9 Misted Mounts Paladins’ Steeds in the Dread Realms David "The Jester" Gibson An examination of Paladin's Steeds and how they are affected by the corruptive nature of Ravenloft, detailing both the corrupt Dread Companions and the more benevolent Ezran Mounts and Blessed Steeds of Belenus.

QtR08 10 Brutes and Banshees A Guide to the Caliban Race Uri “Shadowking” Barak An elaborate reworking of the Caliban race to better fit its setting fluff as Gothic mutants and man-born monsters, instead of being a crudely reskinned half-orc.

QtR08 11 In Shadow Oddities From the Churning Void Eddy Brennan aka Wiccy of the Fraternity Unique and unsettling encounters that can be had whilst exploring the Shadowrift. Also includes a Fey Touched pseudo-template and a new Arak breed, the centaur-esque Lus y Vuignagh.

QtR08 12 More Black Arts A Closer Look at the Other Witches of Ravenloft Eddy Brennan (Wiccy of the Fraternity) A follow-up to the Black Witch prestige class article from the USS 2003.

QtR08 13 Tayce Bloodyblades A Legend Come to Life Anson “the Stray” Brehmer A lethal boogeyman, a vicious killer who can be summoned through his enchanted dagger.

QtR08 14 Xavier D’Arcey Soul of a Poet, Skin of a Beast Joseph “Bela” Zettelmaier A Paridonian poet whose mind has somehow survived the transition into a marikith... but for how long remains uncertain...

QtR08 15 Diminutive Aberrations Little Horrors Eddy Brennan (Wiccy of the Fraternity) A collection of foul aberrant vermin that stalk the Core; Leech Lice, Plague Grasshoppers, Scarlet Beetles, Fire Flies, Temporal Maggots, Tarnish Spiders and Eclipse Moths, and the cursed tome Estabane's Legacy, written by the corrupted mystic who created the aforementioned horrors.

QtR09 1 Lost at Sea An Original Story Renee True A short fiction piece in which a jealous sister tries and fails to save her sister from the depredations of an oceanic horror.

QtR09 2 Scourge of the Misty Seas Pirates of the Demiplane of Dread Stephen “ScS” Sutton An examination of pirates of the demiplane's seas, detailing their general lifestyle, tactics and regional variants.

QtR09 4 Aquatic Horrors An Illustrated Discourse Stanton Fink Three fluff-only aquatic abominations.

QtR09 5 Sea Shanties An Original Story David Gibson A passenger on a ship narrowly avoids being sacrificed by a superstitious crew.

QtR09 6 Deep Kin Humanoid Horrors from the Depths Uri “Shadowking” Barak An elaborate discourse on the three major aquatic races of Ravenloft - KuoToa, Sahuagin and Reavers - complete with their religion, Terror Tracks, and Lovecraftian ability to interbreed with humans.

QtR09 8 The Foolish Mermaid A Short Story Stanton Fink A one-page fluff piece depicting the damnation of a foolish mermaid.

QtR09 9 Old Sea Dog The Hound Returns Mark Graydon A pair of NPCs for players to encounter; a retired ship's captain and the vengeful spirit of his dog, determined to exact revenge for the captain's failure to save him from being sacrificed by his former crew.

QtR09 10 Character Development VII The Old Salt Stephen “ScS” Sutton Instructions on how to build and play a character to follow the archetype listed in the title.

QtR09 11 Terrors of the Deep New Nautical Nightmares Uri “Shadowking” Barak, Sunstar A large collection of aquatic horrors. Giant Jellyfish, Barracuda, Sea Zombie, Nocturnal Rot disease, Dire Barracuda, Sea Vampire Spawn, Dread Siren, Soulless, Langoir, Sea Zombie Swarm, Meredoth's Horror, Wereshark template, Sea Vampire template, Sea Zombie Lord template, Sea Zombie template.

QtR09 12 The Night the Sea Stood Still A Side Trek Adventure Matt White A side-trek adventure in which the party must escape from a haunted ship.

QtR09 13 Nedragonne Seas of Savagery and Sorrows “Adam Garou” An island domain originating from the world of Krynn, created by a Greater Seawolf of Sea Elf lineage who, upon learning of his inherited lycanthrope, went berserk and slaughtered his former family and kingdom when they tried to exile him for his lineage.

QtR09 14 Winter’s Sorrow An Original Adventure Thomas “Malus Black” Rasmussen An adventure in which the party must try to protect a woman from being drained to death by the ghost of her lover, a sailor lost at sea.

QtR09 15 Perilous Pursuits VIII The Vistani Killer Uri “Shadowking” Barak A villainous prestige class representing the Vistani-hunting murderers employed by Mallochio Aderre to kill his hated kinsfolk.

QtR09 16 Perilous Pursuits IX Monster Hunters Uri “Shadowking” Barak A prestige class that enhances the character's adeptness at hunting a specific race of monsters.

QtR10 1 The Heart of Stone From the Life of Alanik Ray David "The Jester" Gibson A fiction piece in which Alanik Ray, the Ravenloft Holmes expy, is summoned to protect the life of a noblewoman.

QtR10 2 The Fraternity Unleashed Members of the Ste. Ronges Cell Fraternity of Shadows Game mechanics and in-universe profiles for the Ste. Ronges cell of the Fraternity of Shadows - the metaphorical heirs to the Vallaki Kargatane who wrote the Books of S_. As well as updating the material for Professor Erik van Rijn, Gabrek Krakul, Kristoff Lutemmi and Professor Victor Hazan from the USS 2002, it features the new team-members Ambrose Skully (an arrogant, abrasive, vulgar and obnoxiously hedonistic male gnome author) and his dread sock puppet-golem companion Socko, Doctor Anthony Reuland (a native-born tiefling who fears the call of his fiendish ancestor), and Drusilla (insane prophet Gothic Earth female vampire and a blatant Buffy rip-off).

QtR10 4 The Show Must Go On The Weeping Rose Actor Society Uri “Shadowking” Barak a depraved secret society of torturers and murderers that slaughter and maim innocents for the entertainment of the most depraved and hedonistic of nobles.

QtR10 5 The Lost Gazetteer the Secret Work of S Stanton Fink A gag article in the form of a comical correspondence between "S" and Azalin.

QtR10 6 André Duvet The Man without Pity Thomas “Malus Black” Rasmussen A madman who, having lost his friends and family due to a plague that originated in a hospice for the homeless, now leads a cult that secretly murders beggars and homeless people in order to purify his city.

QtR10 7 Aspects of the Four Horsemen Fragments of the End Uri “Shadowking” Barak Apocalyptic horror in the form of four plane-touched undead abominations representing War, Pestilence, Famine and Death.

QtR10 8 Double Effects Original Fan Fiction Tami Sammons aka Hadis Deadstalker A fiction piece in which the Weathermay-Foxgrove Twins are called by one of their friends to help investigate a mysterious plague - actually, the local doctors are using them for experiments.

QtR10 9 Double Effects Companion Post story NPC writeup Tami Sammons aka Hadis Deadstalker Game material-related write-ups of the various NPCs who appear in the Double Effects article.

QtR10 10 Perilous Pursuits XI The Nightlord Uri “Shadowking” Barak A villainous prestige class that reflects an individual who has mystically sworn themselves to the servitude of a Darklord.

QtR10 11 The Complete Misty Warrior Adaptions of the Complete Warrior Mark Graydon Discusses altering the material from The Complete Warrior for use in Ravenloft campaigns.

QtR10 12 Secrets and Sorcery V The Eye Stephen “ScS” Sutton Details on a mad cult on Gothic Earth that seeks the subjugation of humanity.

QtR11 1 Report on Fihyrs For the Eyes of the Fraternity David Gibson aka Jester An article expanding on fihyrs, giving them far greater customization options. Includes an extensive in-universe fluff version of the rules and an examination of several individual fihyrs.

QtR11 2 Things that Go Bump Shadow Fey, Bogeymen and Other Wee Beasties Uri “Shadowking” Barak A follow-up to Noises in the Night from the Book of Sacrifices, furthering the existence of Boogeymen in Ravenloft. Aside from a general Boogeyman template, it adds three new Boogeymen to the mists; The Dirty Thing, Basket Case, and the Elf-Knight.

QtR11 3 Tales from the Fireside Frightening Fey Eddy “Wiccy” Brennan An in-universe report listing a number of tales about strange horrors lurking in the mists, each followed by suggested game mechanical support. The Singing Maid, the Aqua Sanguine, Tarja, Fingerblades and the Crawling Man.

QtR11 4 Scearidd Evil Masked in Innocence Thomas “Malus Black” Rasmussen Fey who disguise themselves as birds and try to form empathic bonds with children, often resulting in the deaths of both those around such children and ultimately the children themselves.

QtR11 5 Children of the Night VIII Grimalkin the Breathstealer Jason “Javier” True A foul cat-goblin fey who uses the guise of a cat to steal the breath, and thus the lives, from babies and small children.

QtR11 6 Return to Arlington Farm The Original Domain in Third Edition Eddy “Wiccy” Brennan An update/revisioning of the domain from the original Undead Sea Scrolls 2001, this time written under Ravenloft D20 rules.

QtR11 8 On The Road The Gypsy Core Class Eddy “Wiccy” Brennan A new core class for a Ravenloft campaign, the gypsy.

QtR11 9 A Most Frightful Excerpt From the Register of Monsters Stanton “Gemathustra” Fink Hand-drawn art and fluff text referencing unique and terrible spirits and other monsters found in the demiplane. A sequel to the Register of Monsters articles.

QtR11 10 La Petite Valacha A Neighbourhood in Ste. Ronges David "Jester" Gibson A neighborhood in Ste. Ronges that serves as a ghetto for Valachani immigrants.

QtR11 11 Perilous Pursuits XII The Folkloric Warlock Jason “Javier” True A prestige class, representing a spellcaster who learns to tap into superstitions and gossip about their kind to enhance their own power.

QtR11 12 Waning Gazlight Creatures from the Shady Corners Alexei “Igor the Henchman” Podgouzov An assortment of strange creatures native to the Gothic Earth; Colonel Bogey (a fey being driven to challenge sportsmen in order to prove its own superiority), Greed Spirits (a foul two-headed baboon-like beast that creates cults of charmed slaves around itself), Shackles-Rattles (sapient beetle-things that enslave the dream-selves of humans), and Wahnsinnbestie (living incarnation of paranoia).

QtR11 13 Queen Tera Jewel of Seven Stars Andrew “Orang Santu” Gable A former disciple of Imhotep, an ancient Egyptian sorceress resurrected by the magic of the Red Death to plague the Gothic Earth again.

QtR12 1 Races of the Mists I Part I – The Dwarved David “of the Fraternity” Gibson Part of a series of articles, preceded by an in-universe examination, attempting to reflavor the demihuman races to be more "Gothic" and suitable for a lower fantasy-themed Ravenloft. This article examines Dwarves, including the racial variants of Black-beards, Delvers, Hill Dwarves, Pale Dwarves and Folkloric Dwarves, new dwarven feats, a Dwarven Crafting rule, and mechanics for Dwarven Rune Magic.

QtR12 2 Fear and Frostbites Frostburn Supplement in Ravenloft Mark Graydon Discusses altering the material from Frostburn for use in Ravenloft campaigns.

QtR12 3 War of the Mace A quick contest on the WotC boards ? The fluff and mechanics for three magical Ravenloftian maces submitted as part of the 2005 "War of the Mace" fan-contest. This article covers all three; the Mace of the Inquisitor, the Schneekugel and the Heartblood Mace.

QtR12 4 Evening by the Fire An Unexpected Visitor Andrew “alhoon” Pavlides A follow-up to a Souragne entry in the "Superstitions, or...?" article in Undead Sea Scrolls 2001, detailing the true monster who caused the superstition of the Red-Robed Visitor.

QtR12 5 Grim Tales The Wolf Stephen “ScS” Sutton A folkloric fey monster, born from the tales of the big bad wolf.

QtR12 6 Growls in the Night VIII A Collection of Creatures Andrew “alhoon” Pavlides A collection of new monsters for use in Ravenloft; the Border Zombie (the zombies Azalin creates to defend Darkon), the Eater (ravenously hungry cannibalistic undead), Hammer Zombie (stone-fisted zombies), Leaping Zombie (zombies that can leap great distances), Miser (a restless dead created when a miser's spirit returns to punish inheritors who have wasted its money), Scython (powerful skeleton armed with blood-drinking scythes for hands), Sharptalon (blade-handed skeleton), Sneak (prank-playing faeries), Swordwight and Swordwight Warlord (hateful soldiers driven to return from the grave by their sheer envy of life), Teri (feminine tree-spirits that hate all forms of civilization), and Tombskin (ritually created undead with earthen powers).

QtR12 7 Misty Divine The Complete Divine in Ravenloft Mark Graydon Discusses altering the material from The Complete Divine for use in Ravenloft campaigns.

QtR12 8 The Black Opal Guild A Sinister Guild of Necromancers Andrew “alhoon” Pavlides Details on a guild of necromancers, complete with a prestige class to represent membership.

QtR12 9 Races of the Mists II Part II -The Little People David “of the Fraternity” Gibson Part of a series of articles, preceded by an in-universe examination, attempting to reflavor the demihuman races to be more "Gothic" and suitable for a lower fantasy-themed Ravenloft. This article examines Halflings, including the racial variants of Hairfoot, Stout, and Tallfellow, and some new skills and feats.

QtR12 10 Registery of Monsters I Excerpts from the Registry Stanton F. Fink Hand-drawn art and fluff text referencing unique and terrible spirits and other monsters found in the demiplane. A sequel to the Register of Monsters articles.

QtR12 11 The Tower of Silana An Original Adventure Andrew “alhoon” Pavlides An adventure in which the party must raid the tower domain of a member of the Black Opal Guild.

QtR13 1 When Nightmares Wake Original Fiction Robert W. Elliott A short fiction piece in which a smuggler's attempt to steal horses from Nova Vaasa is brutally thwarted.

QtR13 2 Starlit Signs The Zodiac of the Mists David “Jester” Gibson, Jakob and Jasper Framed as an in-universe text, this article examines the Zodiac signs of the Demiplane of Dread.

QtR13 3 The Omen Watchers Sidnar’s stargazers Jacopo “Jakob” Veronese Details on an elf-dominated society of stargazers and astrologist-diviners. Includes a membership-representing prestige class.

QtR13 4 The Isle of Ravens A Report to the Fraternity of Shadows Nathan An update/retcon to the domain from the Book of Sacrifices.

QtR13 5 Story of the Fallen Queen Stars of Dark and Light Merge Mistshadow Details the new domain of Murllia, a domain of fallen, corrupted elves inspired by Tolkien.

QtR13 6 Children of the Night IX Ermintrude David Gibson aka Jester An annis hag who, dissatisfied with the typical life of her kind, has resumed her former identity as an adventurer and become an unlikely champion of the weak. Includes the adventure "For Fame and Glory!" in which the party is unwittingly drawn into an attempt by Ermintrude's abandoned covey to destroy their defected sister.

QtR13 7 The Umbra Fathers of the Fraternity Nathan of the Fratermity An examination of the leaders of the Fraternity of Shadow, complete with game statistics and a bevvy of new spells developed by them.

QtR13 8 Sorcery and Shadows Complete Arcane for Ravenloft Mark Graydon Discusses altering the material from The Complete Arcane for use in Ravenloft campaigns.

QtR13 9 Races of the Mists III The Fey David “of the Fraternity” Gibson Part of a series of articles, preceded by an in-universe examination, attempting to reflavor the demihuman races to be more "Gothic" and suitable for a lower fantasy-themed Ravenloft. This article examines Elves, including the racial variants of Darkonian, Mist-Elf, Outlander, Sithican and Wild-Elf, as well as new feats and some advice on better representing "elven magics" in-game.

QtR13 10 Registry of Monsters II Excerpts from the Register Stanton F. Fink Hand-drawn art and fluff text referencing unique and terrible spirits and other monsters found in the demiplane. A sequel to the Register of Monsters articles.

QtR13 11 Children of the Night X Conte Aerik D’Eauberville Herman duchenne A misbegotten caliban who has overthrown and enslaved his aristocratic family, turning them into a den of depraved cannibals. Comes with the attendant adventure Family Dinner, in which the party must defeat the madman and his pack of living ghouls.

QtR13 12 Vile Mists of Darkness Book of Vile Darkness in Ravenloft Mark Graydon Discusses altering the material from The Book of Vile Darkness for use in Ravenloft campaigns.

QtR13 13 The Curse of Maplegrove A tale of terror from Gothic Earth Blake Alexander A city in the Gothic Earth bedeviled by strange occurrences, in truth the effort of an unjustly executed woman to exact revenge upon her treacherous sister from beyond the grave.

QtR13 14 Bleakstone City on the Edge of Darkness Stephen “ScS” Sutton Details on a city fallen particularly deeply under the cursed touch of the Red Death.

QtR14 1 Races of the Mists IV Part IV - The Gnomic David “of the Fraternity” Gibson Part of a series of articles, preceded by an in-universe examination, attempting to reflavor the demihuman races to be more "Gothic" and suitable for a lower fantasy-themed Ravenloft. This article examines Gnomes, including the racial variants of Mist Gnomes, Mad Gnomes, and Folkloric Gnomes.

QtR14 2 An Audience with the King Statistics, spell tactics, and other secrets of Azalin Rex HuManBing An Audience with the King: A rough examination of how to more effectively use Azalin, Darklord of Darkon, in Ravenloft games.

QtR14 3 Olerick's Colloquial Guides I Part 2: Vineyards of the Core Jeremy Roby Part of a series of articles that examine assorted businesses of the Core, framed as in-universe reports.

QtR14 4 Anatomy of a Horror Tale A model for a Horror Tale Alex “Ail” Miranda A study on how to successfully write horror tales, to better advise a Ravenloft DM on how to better plan adventures.

QtR14 5 Codex of Darkened Souls and the Key of Penitent Salvation John Pruitt An examination of two mutually interlinked artefacts; one malevolent tome, and a benevolent key that sees to keep the tome locked away.

QtR14 6 Twisted Races A New Edge to the Core Races Wolf Kook A collection of new races to serve in addition to or in place of the iconic D&D demihumans for fantastical races. The Booged, Dhampir, Fey-Born and Midget are all covered in this article.

QtR14 7 Olerick's Colloquial Guides II Part 1: Weaponsmiths of the Core Jeremy Roby Part of a series of articles that examine assorted businesses of the Core, framed as in-universe reports.

QtR14 8 Registry of Monsters III Excerpts from the Register Stanton F. Fink Hand-drawn art and fluff text referencing unique and terrible spirits and other monsters found in the demiplane. A sequel to the Register of Monsters articles.

QtR14 9 Boggy Downs A New Edge to the Core Races Stephen “ScS” Sutton An examination of a particularly foul pocket of Mordent.

QtR15 2 Verbena Pain and Sorrow in the House of Healing Marcin Roszkowski An island of terror consisting of a single wandering herbalist shop, its darklord a bitter and disfigured herbalist-turned-witch. This article was clearly not written by a native English speaker, and poorly edited at best.

QtR15 3 Devil and the Deep Blue Sea The Kelpie Nathan of the Fraternity An adventure in which the party must rescue a small island village off the coast of Mordent, when the abandonment of a "pagan" ritual results in the release of a fearful outsider, the Kelpie.

QtR15 4 Shadow and Flame Dragonborn in Ravenloft Eleanor Ferron An examination on potential native origins for Dragonborn. Options presented are the Created (mortals twisted into dragon-like form by foul experiments), the Cursed (individuals who have been punished for their evil or for meddling with magic with a draconic form), the Tainted (mortals with some ancestral corruption that chooses just now to manifest), the Monsters (dragonborn who live in hiding in the depths of the earth), the Sentinels (dragonborn who resemble draconic gargoyles and use that to hide in plain sight), and Born-Dragons ("pure" dragonborns native to domains like Falkovnia and Sithicus). It also covers potential domains for native Dragonborn to hail from, and how all Dragonborn, natives and outlanders alike, can survive in the face of xenophobia.

QtR15 5 New Barovia A Short Story Steve Flam A short fiction piece involving an assault on Strahd by his renegade spawn.

QtR15 6 Fairhafen Where the happy ending is yet to come… Wolfkook A domain themed after European/Germanic fairytales, its darklord a rather stereotypical "evil witch-queen".

QtR15 7 The Hobby’s Ghost-Pipes Piper of Stonedown Sharon of the Fraternity A Korred native to the lost Zherisian parish of Stonedown, and his magical flute.

QtR15 8 The Northwest Train Line A Bit of Alternate History Eleanor Ferron An alternate history for the Core, in which a mighty cross-domain steamtrain network is established.

QtR15 9 Sideshow Games I A Short Story Tami Sammons aka Hadis Deadstalker An extensive article on the Carnival, divided into parts; part 1 is a short story involving an assault on the Carnival orchestrated by the Gentleman Caller

QtR15 10 Sideshow Games II New Performers for the Carnival Tami Sammons aka Hadis Deadstalker Part 2 is an examination of the new and tweaked NPCs that featured in that story, and a map to use in reference.

QtR16 1 Hidden Places Dark Corners of Ravenloft Jack the Reaper An examination of various strange locales scattered across Ravenloft.

QtR16 2 Dark Corners of Ravenloft A Fraternity Community Contest Joël Paquin An examination of various locales scattered across Ravenloft.

QtR16 3 Olerick's Colloquial Guides III Part Three: Hospices and Healers Jeremy Roby Part of a series of articles that examine assorted businesses of the Core, framed as in-universe reports.

QtR16 4 Through The Cellar Door Secrets of an Artificial Mistway Sharon Dornhoff Details on a thus-far successful attempt by the Fraternity of Shadows to artificially generate a Mistway for their own use, connecting two properties of the Fraternity; one in Richemulot, the other in Souragne.

QtR16 5 Atolls in a Sea of Mist Oubliettes of Terror Stephen “ScS” Sutton Details on several Oubliettes, fragments of mist-wreathed land too small to even be called domains.

QtR16 6 Rites of Decay Necromatic Rituals for Ravenloft Andrew “Alhoon” Pavlides New necromancy-themed rituals for use in a Ravenloft 4e game; Animate Dead, Army of the Dead, Bestow Salient Skeleton Ability, Bestow Salient Zombie Ability, Eternal Guardian (Lesser, Normal, Greater), and Reprogram Eternal Guardian. It also includes a new power keyword, Animating, to back its submission of some classic necromancy spells recreated as 4e Wizard spells.

QtR16 7 Starbury Valley A Settlement in Gothic Earth Stephen “ScS” Sutton An ore and lumber-producing city neighboring Bleakstone in the Gothic Earth.

QtR16 8 Empire Hospital A Haunted Hospital in Bleakstone Stephen “ScS” Sutton A follow-up to the Bleakstone article from QtR #13, examining a specific location in Bleakstone.

QtR17 1 Lost Wonders of the Mist Three Ancient Ruins Stephen “ScS” Sutton An article that discusses three ancient ruins, framed as an in-universe text. It covers the Mastaba of the Sphinx in the Amber Wastes, the isle of Atlas in the Sea of Sorrow, and the Temple of Angor Kai in Sri Raji.

QtR17 2 Noblesse Oblige Aristocracy Amongst the Damned James “The_Confessor” Spahn A new base class for Ravenloft D20, the Aristrocrat.

QtR17 3 Maps from a Troubled Mind Collected Scriblings of a Mad Man Andrew “alhoon” Pavlides A fluff article, detailing the journal of a warden at a sanatorium as he becomes involved with a mysterious, artistically gifted lost one held there for his own safety.

QtR17 4 Bound in Darkness The Binder in Ravenloft: part one Doctor-Evil (E.C.M. Parsons) Part of a planned series of articles updating the Binder to be more Ravenloft-compatible by creating new, less Goetic vestige. This article presents vestiges themed after some of the major arcana of the Tarokka deck; the Innocent, the Temptress, the Marionette, the Artefact, the Raven, the Broken One, the Horseman, and the Hero.

QtR17 5 Unhappy in its Own Way 100 and 1 Towns, Villages and Hamlets Stephen “ScS” Sutton 101 strange, eerie quirks to flesh out small villages, hamlets and other weird settlements.

QtR17 8 The Storykeeper The Darklord of Serpents Fork Dani “A G Thing” Hatcher The villain of the Man in the Cage, statted up as the Darklord of his own tiny domain.

QtR17 9 Paths through Shadow Pathfinder Rules for Ravenloft Doctor-Evil (E.C.M. Parsons) An adaptation of several Pathfinder rule sets for use in Ravenloft; the Traits system, and alternative abilities for necromancers.

QtR17 10 Robert Sweeney’s adventure archives Adventure Hooks for Ravenloft Adventures Robert Sweeny Seven story hooks rescued from the now-lost Alanik Ray Ravenloft fansite.

QtR17 12 Allies in Darkness Pathfinder Allegiances for Ravenloft Doctor-Evil (E.C.M. Parsons) An adaptation of the 3.5 PHB 2's rules for organizations and affiliations made to be used in conjunction with Pathfinder rules.

QtR17 13 Gorn le Sauvage A Short Story Steve Flam A short story in which a caliban sets out to make a life for himself, using the brutish savagery the mists gave him.

QtR18 1 Natural Philosophy Technology in the Dread Realms Stephen "ScS" Sutton An examination of the more advanced forms of technology present in the lands of mists, written as an in-universe text crafted by Ambrose Skully.

QtR18 2 Champions of the Mists The Van Richten Clan David "Jester" Gibson Details in Ravenloft D20 for "The Van Richten Clan"; updated stats for van Richten from his QTR #2 article and of the Heinrich's Curiosities items from the same issue, as well as stats for George Weathermay, and the Weathermay-Foxgrove Twins in rookie and experienced formats.

QtR18 3 Antunia Papiècu Falkovnian super soldier Joël Paquin of the FoS History, statistics and present-day sketch for a female Falkovnian patriot, and the prototype for a super-soldier program that revolves around chemically mummifying Falkovnians. Comes with a built in adventure in which Antunia secretly contacts the party to help her destroy the project that created her, having lost her patriotism when her sons were forced to become tar mummies like herself. Also features the Falkovnian Tar Mummy template.

QtR18 4 Along the River Mills and Industry in Ravenloft Stephen "ScS" Sutton Details on various notable mills and other sites of industry present in the core.

QtR18 5 More Hidden Places Dark Corners of the Demiplane Jack the Reaper Yet more strange and eerie locales scattered in the mists.

QtR18 6 Traits of the Mists Pathfinder Traits in Ravenloft David "Jester" Gibson An array of new Ravenloft-appropriate traits for those seeking to use Ravenloft under Pathfinder rules.

QtR18 7 Feasting with the Falcons A Ravenloft Adventure Ron "GonzoRon" Laufer The party becomes involved in a diplomatic dinner gone terribly wrong, prompting the threat of another war between Dementlieu and Falkovnia.

QtR18 8 Elements of Terror Dread Elemental Domains Marc "Galeros" Konigsber An attempt to create islands of terror that serve as the demiplane's analogue to the Elemental Planes, based on the established corruption of elemental earth, air, water and fire when exposed to the demiplane's innate evil.

QtR19 1 Races of the Mists: Paka Hunters Amongst Prey David "Jester" Gibson A detailed examination of the mysterious paka, the vindictively vengeful feline shapeshifters, including stats for playing paka under both Pathfinder and D&D 4e rules.

QtR19 2 The Friend If you are Lost, I will find you Rock Details on a benevolent but dangerous incorporeal outsider that is drawn to the minds of Lost Ones, giving them the strength to fight against whatever horrors drove them into insanity, no matter how the innocent may suffer in the process.

QtR19 3 Cute Enough to Kill History and Background of the Fensha James C Stearns Details on the fensha, a foul magical beast that uses its appearance as a cute kitten with retractile wings to trick people into taking it into their arms, allowing it to then slowly feast on the life essence of those around them.

QtR19 4 Vampire Cat A Prowler in the Dark Kadarin A twisted abomination that appears as a near-ordinary cat, but which has the appetites and powers of a vampire. Written for 2nd edition AD&D ruleset.

QtR19 5 A Helping Hand Two Good Creatures in the Mists Andrew “alhoon” Pavlides Details on the White and Gray Cats; a pair of celestial felines who, having become trapped in the realm of mists, struggle to do good, despite their natural limitations.

QtR19 6 Blaustein A Preview of the Sea of Sorrows Report Joël Paquin A preview excerpt from the Survey of the Sea of Sorrows planned netbook, detailing the isle of Blaustein.

QtR19 7 Point Portage Crossroads of the Wild and the Weird Stephen “ScS” Sutton This Masque of the Red Death article examines another city neighboring Bleakstone and Starbury Valley, covered in earlier issues.

QtR19 8 Cold Island Lonely Island of Dark Secrets Stephen “ScS” Sutton Examining a dark and mysterious island native to the Gothic Americas.

QtR20 1 Ghastria A Preview of the Sea of Sorrows Report David "Jester" Gibson A preview excerpt from the Survey of the Sea of Sorrows planned netbook, detailing the isle of Ghastria.

QtR20 2 Cynthia DeGrieves Unlucky in Love Ron "GonzoRon" Laufer Details on a vorlog inadvertently created when Dr. van Richten slew Baron Metus, the vampire who started his career.

QtR20 3 Mist-fortune 101 Mishaps, Jinxes, and Bad Luck Stephen "ScS" Sutton 101 examples of particular "jinxes" a character may suffer from, translating their bad luck from mere flavor into mechanical support.

QtR20 4 Prince Doon Bad Luck is Contagious Kadarin An NPC for the party to become involved with; a benevolent prince who seems cursed with ill-luck, the result of his vengeful half-sister, a powerful witch who was disowned when their father took Doon's mother as his new mistress.

QtR20 5 Claude Renier The Renier Patriarch Andrew "Alhoon" Pavlides Game mechanics for the former darklord of Richemulot, as well as details on his character, history, and what his rule was like for Richemulot.

QtR20 6 Cursed Charms Omens of Ill Luck Jim "Jimsolo" Stearns Examples of various bad luck superstitions relating to physical objects, such as giving gifts of roses, from across the Core, with mechanical rules for added "bite".

QtR20 7 Sea Wolves Wolves on the Waves Mikhail "NeoTiamat" Rekun A guide to the most unusual branch of the lycanthropic family, the ocean-dwelling sea-wolves. Written as an in-universe report, based on the recollections of one traveler who came to a grisly end, but who passed on his fatally-won lore to a medium. Contains D20 stats for the Leopard Seal, Dread Sea Wolf and Greater Sea Wolf.

QtR20 8 The Pumpkin Sword A Halloween Story Kadarin An extremely twisted and foul sapient magical sword that drives its bearers into sadism and madness.

QtR20 9 Silent Partners Intelligent Magical Items Jim "Jimsolo" Stearns A collection of seven intelligent magical items designed to be companionable, without becoming a distraction or a source of conflict. It covers the magical items: Cruagh (fiery rapier with the personality of a bloodthirsty, foolhardy swashbuckler), the Madonna Blade (a greatsword housing the essence of a celestial that sought entry to the demiplane of dread), Roselynne's Cameo (a magical locket that offers eerie prophetic advice on what spells to prepare for the day to wizardly owners), Ivicane (a protective shortspear that cherishes the wilderness), Grentang (an acid-shooting crossbow that seeks to help its wielder amass a great fortune), the Wisdom of Otei (a shield that offers friendly advice(, and Orchestratto (a longsword that produces morale-boosting music for its bearer and which lives to kill - including its bearer, if it can).

QtR20 10 The Ocean’s Ferrymen Dread Selkies of the Nocturnal Sea Eleanor "Isabella" Ferron Details on the society of the dread selkies, seal shapeshifters who make a life for themselves in the waters of the demiplane.

QtR20 11 Children of the Night XI Johann Haydyl Eleanor "Isabella" Ferron A Grabenite who narrowly escaped being transformed into a lebentod, now become a member of the Knights of the Shadows.

QtR20 12 The Jinks Confederacy of Thieves Jim "Jimsolo" Stearns Details on a powerful thieves guild that has spread through the core, becoming a full-fledged organized crime syndicate.

QtR20 13 The Thompson Museum Monument of the Past Stephen "ScS" Sutton A follow-up to the Bleakstone article from QtR #13, examining a specific location in Bleakstone.

QtR21 1 The Criminal Rings of Nova Vaasa Ravenloft Revisited Eleanor "Isabella" Ferron A detailed examination of the criminal underworld of the domain of Nova Vaasa, including punishments, the criminal codes of tattoos, and a reinvention of Malken.

QtR21 2 To Granny’s House The Legend of Granny Knochen Jim "Jimsolo" Stearns Details of Ressetheidt, a village in Lamordia that has made a Faustian pact with the hag known locally as Granny Knochen, who trades them a magical tincture that determines the drinker's true love in exchange for being allowed to eat the village's dead.

QtR21 3 Nora Metzenger A Burning Need for Revenge Andrew Snow (aka MDSnowman/IrvyneWolfe) Details on a female half-elven mercenary and revolutionary who works with the resistance in Falkovnia.

QtR21 4 The Missing Piece A Mad Clockmaker and his Creation Ron "GonzoRon" Laufer Covers the crazed clockwork engineer Gustav Malvoni and his terrible creation, Vir Stannum, the Clockwork Man, a powerful dread golem.

QtR21 5 Song of the Cypress The Blackfields of Mordent Jim "Jimsolo" Stearns A fiction piece in which a noblewoman's servant recalls the fall of the house she serves, devastated by plague and with the survivors called to join the terrible savages known as the Moor Men.

QtR21 7 Sennentuntschi A Lovable Monster Kadarin A strange female-appearing straw golem derived from a myth of the Swiss Alps. Written in Ravenloft AD&D rules.

QtR21 8 Ol’ Reaper You Can't Keep a Good Horse Down... Matt "strahdsbuddy" Doyle When Wilfred Godefroy murdered his wife and daughter, he slew his own beloved horse as a scapegoat for his crimes. But Ol' Reaper followed his treacherous master into undeath, a ghostly stallion that now seeks to punish all who have escaped crimes by letting others take the blame, particularly his former master.

QtR21 9 The Eternal Smith Not a Love Story Kadarin A fiction piece in which a smith unwittingly damns a village that turned on him.

QtR21 10 Dark Shadows A Touch of Evil for 5th Edition Characters David "Jester" Gibson New rules for 5e D&D to reflect characters who have embraced the gothic trait of characters laboring under the crushing weight of a doom-heralding shadow. The specific Shadows covered by this article are Addict, Bitten, Cat's Eyes, Cold One, Cursed, Gravesight, Haunted, Hollow, Lunatic, Possessed, Redheaded, Redeemed, Reincarnated, Second Sight and Shadow Touched.

QtR21 11 Sour Ground Alternate Resurrections Jim "Jimsolo" Stearns Alternate rules to make resurrection more punishing, consisting of a new rule about resurrection caps (lower of Constitution or PC level), a D100 table of side-effects to returning from the grave, and a new spell that allows a caster to have some protection against this rule.

QtR21 12 The Clay of Heroes Sample PCs for 5th Edition Andrew "Alhoon" Pavlides A collection of sample heroic player characters for 5th edition Ravenloft.

QtR21 13 Mikhail A Love Story Kadarin A short fiction piece, told from the perspective of a crazed or inhuman woman whose lust for the titular human character leads to her murdering other women he is attracted to.

QtR21 14 Heart of the World The Role of Barovia Mikhail "NeoTiamat" Rekun An examination of Barovia, its purpose in Ravenloft campaigns, expanded world-details such as culture, faith, etcetera, and otherwise how best to make use of it.

QtR21 15 The Domain of the Endless Word The Role of Pharazia Mikhail "NeoTiamat" Rekun An examination of Pharazia, its purpose in Ravenloft campaigns, expanded world-details such as culture, faith, etcetera, and otherwise how best to make use of it. It includes some creative re-presentation of Diamabel, pointing out the rather unfortunate implications of the classical version, a mad Muslim-esque would-be-god.

QtR21 16 Demise A Sea of Sorrows Gazetteer Preview Ron "GonzoRon" Laufer A preview excerpt from the Survey of the Sea of Sorrows planned netbook, detailing the isle of Demise. It includes not only its Darklord, Althea, but also the legendary Phagian Viruses and a new monster, the Stone Spirit.

QtR21 17 Fey Lost A Ravenloft Adventure Andrew “DarkCrusader” Jensen An adventure set in Tepest, in which the party becomes involved in a true clusterfrag; a gifted artisan has unwittingly caught the attentions of both a benevolent sylvan fae, who wishes his love, and a malevolent shadow fae, who wishes to rip out his soul and fashion it into a changeling (or elf-shot). All the while, an Inquisitor is sniffing around, looking for heretics and fae to burn.

QtR22 1 Wolves to Guard the Sheep A Menagerie of Monstrous Kargat Law Enforcers Andrew “alhoon” Pavlides Extensive details on a Kargat cell, containing a mixture of malevolent humans and true monsters, all commanded by a vampire named Ermenus.

QtR22 2 Relentless Nathan "Dmitri Stanislaus" Okerlund A fiction piece in which a man foolishly signs on with Peter van Riese, the Darklord of the Sea of Sorrows.

QtR22 3 A Tour of Western Waters The Fraternity of Shadow's Survey of the Sea of Sorrows Nathan "Dmitri Stanislaus" Okerlund a teaser/excerpt for the Sea of Sorrows Gazetteer, this article presents a basic overview of the Sea of Sorrows and of its darklord.

QtR22 4 The Lady in White Andrew Jensen An adventure of the classic Monster Hunt format, revolving around an undead monster known as a Porcelain Lady.

QtR22 5 The Brightwell Legacy M.H. “Rock” Bartels A fiction piece based upon a correspondence to the Weathermay-Foxgrove Twins from one of their more exotic companions, the woman who calls herself Mu, a witch unwittingly brought to the demiplane of dread from the Gothic Earth. It ends with the narrator's profile in Pathfinder ruleset, and detailed origins on her past.

QtR22 6 Die Kaiserreich The Role of Falkovnia Mikhail "NeoTiamat" Rekun An extended redesign of Falkovnia, written to avoid the rather hamfisted themes of the canonical domain by lightening the brush of evil, depravity and military horror with which it was normally painted.

QtR22 7 Domains that Came Before Lost Domains Of The Black Box Core Matt White A mini-gazetteer covering three domains that previously existed only in now-lost Choose Your Own Adventure books; Bileplate (a wasteland overlaid by a twisted dream reality, ruled by a mad priest), Theka (a feral land in which a mighty spelljammer has crashed, the desperate vampire who runs the ship struggling in vain to restore it to flight), and Mordianna (a domain originating from Oerth, in which a depraved vampire has total power, yet still isn't satisfied, as he fears for his own unlife).

QtR22 8 Nation of Progress The Role of Lamordia Mikhail "NeoTiamat" Rekun An extended redesign/examination of Lamordia, somewhere in nature between Die Kaiserriech and the articles Heart of the World and Domain of the Endless Word from QTR #21.

QtR22 9 The Midnight Market Mikhail "NeoTiamat" Rekun A strange and exotic market where goods and trades mystical, depraved and perverse are traded, thematically akin to the Goblin Markets of Changeling: the Lost.

QtR22 10 Mochocarania The Dukkar's Domain John Berndt A new domain that serves as an alternate to Invidia, based on answering the question "so, what if Malochio actually did become a darklord himself?"

QtR22 11 Ustalav Gazetteer A sidetrek between Keening and the Shadow Rift David “Jester” Gibson A conversion of the Golarion region of Ustalav, the Pathfinder's resident "horror gaming zone", into a Ravenloft domain.

QtR23 1 Ghosts of Ravenloft JC Stearns A number of non-hostile ghosts for use as allies in Curse of Strahd.

QtR23 2 Something Lost M.H. “Rock” Bartels A fiction piece involving a living, predatory, planeshifting house called Maharta.

QtR23 3 Lorrimar Radzinsky Fools Rush In Paul West The ghost of an overambitious monster hunter who perished in the choking fog surrounding Castle Ravenloft, now striving to protect others from sharing his fate. AD&D ruleset.

QtR23 4 Sergeji von Zarovich Lightlord of Barovia Mistmaster A topsy-turvy take on the Darklord concept, with Strahd's brother as a benevolent equivalent called a "Lightlord", having returned after his murder as a ghost who seeks to protect Barovia, his beloved and even his brother, in hopes of ending the curse. Pathfinder rules.

QtR23 5 Curse of the Godfather The Red Death and the Doom of the Corleone Family M.T. Adapting the characters/plot of the Godfather movies to Gothic Earth.

QtR23 6 Corpse of the Starved God The Role of G'Henna Mikhail "NeoTiamat" Rekun A reinterpretation of G'Henna aiming to make it more useful and complex, re-envisioning it as a Tibetan-flavored domain rather than as just its mad Darklord's playground.

QtR23 7 All Too Real Four Domains Inspired by the Horrors of History John Berndt A set of four Domains inspired by real-world historical horrors - Freienbauernland, Carattionia, Magiasacra, and Metropia.

QtR24 1 Tepest, Land of the Fey John Berndt A redesign of Tepest into a more high-fantasy, fairy-tale themed domain, with tweaked versions of the curses for the Sisters Mindefisk.

QtR24 2 The Jungle of Fire and Rain M.T Kelly A new domain attached to the Wildlands, based upon the 2010s live action remake of Disney's "The Jungle Book".

QtR24 3 Three Fairies A small collection of new angry feys Mikhail "NeoTiamat" Rekun Three unique fey individuals to use for campaigns; the ogre-like Brum of the Mound, who trades his great strength for gifts of coin; the macabre Elegist, a fey musician who stirs the dead to rise from their graves and sometimes to take living prey to join them; and Cecil, the Master Cat, a talking cat who seeks out the desperate and elevates them to new heights - only to betray them and move on to a new prodigy.

QtR24 4 The conferences of Victor Gagné Part the first: The Dark Alchemist Benjamin Bauml A fiction piece culminating in stats for its main star, an elan psionic lich obsessed with the practice of alchemical ascension and transmutation.

QtR24 5 The Zeindost domain A new domain of intrigue near the sea Mistmaster A coastal domain of unusually xenophiliac nature, where nonhumans and humans live in peace, much to the fury of its xenophobic darklord.

QtR24 6 The Mauraders' Legacy Five magical items with an heavy soul Jim Stearns Five magical items granted power by being infused with the souls of a band of adventurers captured by Azalin.

QtR24 7 Archibald Everlast The Wandering Crow Mistmaster A rare force for good in the Demiplane of Dread, a uniquely benign lich-like immortal who roams the Demiplane seeking to educate and thusly weaken evil by attacking the ignorance upon which it feeds.

QtR24 8 Buck the Ghost Dog of the Northland A Masque of the Red Death deadly creature M.T. Kelly A uniquely malevolent spectral canine in the cold arctic regions of Gothic Earth. The issue's sole Masque of the Red Death article.

QtR25 1 Verbrek Land of Predators and opportunity Mistmaster A reinvention of the werewolf-haunted domain of the canon; in this take, humans and werewolves live predominantly in peace, despite the efforts of one evil cult to drive the werewolves into open domination of humanity. Features a homebrew Pathfinder Paladin archetype, the Chaotic Good Holy Liberator, and two new religions; the Cults of Fenris and Mother Moon.

QtR25 2 The Conferences of Victor Gagné II Part The Second: The Wormbringer Benjamin Bauml Part 2 in the fiction article of the same name from issue #25, in which our narrator becomes involved in the machinations of extraplanar entities stranded in the Demiplane of Dread. Features mechanics for three items mentioned in the story (the Biding Codex - a book of Ravenloft lore made from a magically transformed Keeper, the Contact Crystal - a device intended to initiate fiendish transposition, and the Exacerbation Manacle - a device intended to facilitate fiendish transposition by accelerating its progress), a variant on fiendish transposition mechanics to allow for the victim to be replaced by a denizen of the Far Realm instead, and PC stats for the star of the story; “Nikolai Kazic”(Zaxxott Ssentroi), a transposed tsochar wizard. All crunch material in this article uses 3rd edition mechanics.

QtR25 3 Fifty Shades 50 NPCs who are not what they seem Jack the Reaper Fifty paragraph-long descriptions of NPCs who are not what they seem, such as the Goatrix, a black goat-headed fiend that presides over a small cult of witches... and which is actually a Broken One/Mongrelfolk who has tricked its "cultists" with some low-level magic and a knack for showmanship, or the stage magician Mighty Maximus, who pretends to be a mere entertainer to disguise his true nature as a powerful and benevolent wizard.

QtR25 4 Mistlands Tourist Guide to the Frozen Wastes John Berndt A brief revamp/update of the long-forgotten "Frozen Wastes Cluster", described in the style of a tourist guide. Contains 5th edition stats for the Darklords Tsar Gregor Zolnik and Prince Ladislav Mircea.

QtR25 5 On the Subject of the Death Knight Tomokaicho A reconfiguration of the 3e Death Knight template to give it more "oomph", to better support the classic fluff of Lord Soth challenging and actually subtly intimidating Strahd von Zarovich.

QtR25 6 Richemulot Land of gossip and decadence Mistmaster A Dread Alternative of the wererat-infested domain of canon, here reinterpreted along similar lines to the Verbrek article in this same issue; a land where humans, halflings and wererats live (mostly) at peace.

QtR25 8 Lilliend Mark Bartels A new domain of dread, a strange land filled with beautiful women, struggling to maintain its population when its insane darklord, a lesbian vampire, slays any man within her grasp as soon as they have fathered a daughter, and greedily feasts on the blood of female virgins, seeking to cultivate a reincarnation of her long-lost twin sister, whom she harbored an incestuous desire for. All crunch material in this article uses Pathfinder mechanics.

QtR26 1 The Conferences of Victor Gagné III Part the Third: The Shadow Benjamin Bauml and Mark Bartels The Third installation in the adventures of Victor Gagné, this time involved in the fight with a peculiar line of vampires

QtR26 2 Deadly Denizens Jack the Reaper 50 unique NPC of variuous nature

QtR26 3 Ravenloft's Elemental Planes 43 original spells for 5e Mischief

QtR26 5 The Coldhands Not even death can stop true heroes Mistmaster Presents a group of Five undead good NPC, it includes three new feats, Improved and Greater Demoralize, and Redeemed Companion.

QtR26 6 The Mummy’s Curse Steve Lyons An adaptation of the clasical horror story of the the Mummy

QtR26 8 Lazendrak Land of Honey and Blood (domain) Mistmaster Presents Lazendrak, a new domain where Vampires and Living Humanoids convives in harmony,it includes the option of Safe Feeding for vampires.

QtR27 4 Borcan Epic "The Knife of the Ba’al Verzi," an epic music drama and other operas Michail "Mephisto" Adamis The tale of Borcan composer Adorjan Bognar, haunted by his father's ghost, an agitator against Ivan Dilisnya, and summaries of his most famous works.

QtR27 5 Forgotten Shades 50 new darklords Jack the Reaper Another in the Shades series, a list of 50 new darklord sketches

QtR27 6 Darkon Land of Wonders and Tyranny Mistmaster domain rewrite of Darkon

QtR27 8 Harrington Dale Land of Plenty and Ignorance Mistmaster A rewrite of Arlington Farm turning it into a fully populated domain, now called Harrington Dale

QtR27 11 Detective Alexandre’s Private Kargat Casebook: Errant Bloodlines (More about this story in the upcoming Zytia Gazetteer) Mischief A story of a Kargat detective called before Azalin as part of a dispute involving a young girl with a large destiny.

QtR27 12 Lost Souls 30 new NPCs Jack the Reaper Short sketches of 30 new NPCs.

QtR28 1 Hands Stained With Shadow Subclasses from Grim Hollow in the Dread Realms Jonathan Crawford An analysis of the twenty-four subclasses from the Grim Hollow's Player's Guide with an eye to using their potential origins and plot hooks for use in gameplay in the Dread Realms.

QtR28 4 A Primer to the Umbra Peoples Non-human races for Dark Fantasy Ravenloft campaigns Jonathan Crawford An analysis and adaptation of several iconic Ravenloft species and monsters to make them playable races in accordance with the rules of the 5th edition of the Dungeons and Dragons roleplaying game, as set in the Dread Realms.

QtR28 5 Olerick's Colloquial Guides presents: Sacred Sites and Legendary Landmarks Jeremy Roby A collection of interesting locales in the Dread Realms, where bold adventurers may choose to spend some time - or from which they may attempt in vain to flee as secrets are revealed.

QtR28 7 Post-Apocaloft M.T. Kelly A dark combination of Gothic Earth and the post-apocalyptic New York of the Movie "Escape from New York", in a world where the Red Death itself is transformed into something new as fear of the supernatural has dwindled to nothing in the face of fear of atomic annihilation.

QtR28 8 Cursed Items A List of 20 Creepy New Items Jack the Reaper A collection of twenty new items, which adventurers may encounter during their travels and travails in the Demiplane of Dread... and beyond.

QtR28 9 Dovehome, the Anti-Ravenloft Realm of Righteousness M.T. Kelly and others. An alternate version of Ravenloft, where the Darklords are replaced by Protectors; beings of might and wardens over their lands, who are confronted by frustration rather than damnation as they seek to reeducate and redeem the monstrous inmates of their Domains.

QtR28 11 The Falkovnia Files: Falkovnia Über Alles A think tank occult society in Falkovnia Michail Adamis An analysis of the Teusten Society; a group in Falkovnia with dark interests in bloodlines and targeted breeding.

QtR28 18 Lampago A story set in D&D modern Baron Von Stanton (Stanton Fink) A short story about the trials faced by an infected Weretiger living in a modern world with his younger brother.

QtR28 19 City of Ravenloft M.T. Kelly and others A reimagination of the Dread Realms as one massive port city, torn by the feuds and whims of the various Darklords who hold power within.

QtR28 20 Scenes from a Starving Land New notes on G’Henna Ian Fordam Various scenes and elements from the year 745_BC, compatible with the 2nd edition of the Dungeons and Dragons roleplaying game, set to just prior to the start of the adventure module Circle of Darkness.

QtR28 21 The Conch Shell of Sorrows New Horrors from the Depths Michail Adamis A darkling tale surrounding a vile artefact connected to the cult of Dagon, which brings a terrible threat to the Demiplane of Dread. Includes various NPCs, some benign, some vile beyond belief, and some with connections to the Fraternity of Shadows - and a hook that may draw the Fraternity down into the depths if it is swallowed along with the bait...

QtR28 23 Students of Sylvan Sorcery Fey Magic Subclasses for Ravenloft Jonathan Crawford An exploration of fey-related subclasses for adventures the 5th edition of the Dungeons and Dragons roleplaying game, set in the Dread Realms.

QtR28 24 The Conferences of Victor Gagné V Part the Last: Our Final Confrontation Benjamin Bauml and Mark Bartels The final part of the Conferences of Victor Gagné, in which the titular character finds himself a guest of Twice-Risen Manor, home of Margrave Ciphramir, who has been maliciously nicknamed the Story-thief by the Red Haunt. Ciphramir proves a most charming and exceptionally helpful host, willing to set Victor's feet on the path to pursuing the vile Zaxxot Ssentroi - but he has dark plans and designs all his own. In the end, Victor's path forward is thrown into equal parts chance as dark design, as he passes into and through the nightmares of what may be an avatar of Brightwell, dark goddess of dreams, magic ... and freedom of choice.

QtR28 25 Heroes of Chibiloft Mark Bartels A brief character profile of the chibis running around in a collection of humorous comics that have served as interludes between the chapters of this issue of Quoth the Raven! Honestly, what are the Dread Realms coming to...?

QtR29 10 Chibiloft Flattery Will Get You (Out Of) Anywhere Rock The Heroes of Chibiloft visit Scaena... with unexpected results.

QtR29 12 The many Ravenlofts 50 alternative versions of Ravenloft Jack the Reaper Fifty alternative versions of the Demiplane of Dread, providing options for players and Dungeonmasters alike to play without a concern for editions.

QtR29 16 Chibiloft Left Feet Save Lives Rock Heroes of Chibiloft Comoară and Dr. Huevo deal with a Porcelain lady as only a chibi can.

QtR29 18 Chibiloft There's an Ample Supply Rock The Heroes of Chibiloft are researching new Necromancy spells...! But as usual, it is best not to assume too much, too soon.

QtR29 20 Chibiloft A Powers Check With Every Bite Rock Heroes of Chibiloft Slap and Wick are temporarily stuck in Vorostokov, and the locals have refused to give them hospitality. What's a hungry chibi to do...?

QtR29 26 Chibiloft To Err is Faun Rock A middle-aged Faun suffers a misunderstanding.